Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Not available 2019-2020. Now rented from Jan 1, 2020 through April 30 2020. Beautiful Marrakech with 3 Bedrooms or 3rd Bedroom could be used as an Office/Den with a sofa sleeper. Inside the Gated Courtyard you will enter the home to Custom Designed Tile in the Entry. The Living Room Boasts a Corner Fireplace and Picture Window with Shade. The Living Room and Bedrooms are Carpeted and the rest of the house is Tiled. The Kitchen has a Bay Window and large Eating Area. Gas Stove and All Appliances are included. Lazy Susan Corner Cabinet, Pull-outs and Subway Tiled Countertops. Large Master Bedroom with Door to the Patio and Pool Area with a Phantom Screen. Fans in most areas. Master Bath has dual sinks, Shower and Large Walk In Closet. Plantation Shutters throughout the home except on the Large Picture window which faces the Fabulous Patio and Pebble tech Pool/Spa. Lush Landscaping makes this an Oasis.