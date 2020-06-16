All apartments in Del Monte Forest
36 Ocean Pines Lane

36 Ocean Pines Lane
Location

36 Ocean Pines Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953
Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
fireplace
furnished
Available now is a beautiful month to month rental in Pebble Beach. This condo offers the authentic Pebble Beach experience. Upon entering the house, you'll find a charming living room that opens to a great kitchen with everything you need to enjoy a tranquil dinner in. The gorgeous balcony with ocean views is the perfect location to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or take the edge off the day with a nice glass of wine. Just minutes away from gorgeous golf courses, great shopping, and amazing restaurants the location of this property is absolutely amazing.

This Home Features:
*** Ocean Views From Deck
*** Two Master Suites W/ King Beds and En Suite Baths
*** Gas Fireplace
*** Washer/ Dryer in Unit
*** Furnished With All Necessities
*** 3 Bathrooms
*** Amazing Location

Pets may be considered with increased deposit on a case by case basis.

Tenant Pays: PG&E
Landlord Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash

Rates differ per time of year. Contact C&C Property Management for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Ocean Pines Lane have any available units?
36 Ocean Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Monte Forest, CA.
What amenities does 36 Ocean Pines Lane have?
Some of 36 Ocean Pines Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Ocean Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36 Ocean Pines Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Ocean Pines Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Ocean Pines Lane is pet friendly.
Does 36 Ocean Pines Lane offer parking?
No, 36 Ocean Pines Lane does not offer parking.
Does 36 Ocean Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Ocean Pines Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Ocean Pines Lane have a pool?
No, 36 Ocean Pines Lane does not have a pool.
Does 36 Ocean Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 36 Ocean Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Ocean Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Ocean Pines Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Ocean Pines Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Ocean Pines Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
