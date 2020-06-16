36 Ocean Pines Lane

Amenities
Available now is a beautiful month to month rental in Pebble Beach. This condo offers the authentic Pebble Beach experience. Upon entering the house, you'll find a charming living room that opens to a great kitchen with everything you need to enjoy a tranquil dinner in. The gorgeous balcony with ocean views is the perfect location to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or take the edge off the day with a nice glass of wine. Just minutes away from gorgeous golf courses, great shopping, and amazing restaurants the location of this property is absolutely amazing.
This Home Features:
*** Ocean Views From Deck
*** Two Master Suites W/ King Beds and En Suite Baths
*** Gas Fireplace
*** Washer/ Dryer in Unit
*** Furnished With All Necessities
*** 3 Bathrooms
*** Amazing Location
Pets may be considered with increased deposit on a case by case basis.
Tenant Pays: PG&E
Landlord Pays: Water, Sewer, Trash
Rates differ per time of year. Contact C&C Property Management for more information.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $25, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.