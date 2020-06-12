3397 Pacific Whispers

Amenities

***Rents monthly for $7451 to $15,857 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).*** ~ Also Available Long Term - 6-12 Months or More at Substantial Savings! ***



Stunning home located in Pebble Beach. Walk to Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the beach. All other famous Pebble Beach golf courses, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pacific Grove and Monterey are nearby.



The home is on a quiet residential street with an electric gate for optimal privacy and security. Two car garage and spacious driveway provide plenty of parking.



The home has vaulted wood ceilings, hardwood floors, two gas fireplaces, a state-of-the-art kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, 3 HDTVs, 3 BluRay DVD players, cable ready, DVD library, IPod dock music system, high speed internet/Wifi, and more.



The great room has high ceilings and wall-to-wall French doors that open to a large outdoor stone patio with lounge chairs, table with umbrella and gas grill.



The living room area has a sectional couch with a chaise and 2 swivel rockers that allow for both TV viewing and watching the fire. Nearby is a table that seats 6.



The chef's dream kitchen is fully equipped to prepare a gourmet meal and the kitchen island/bar has 3 comfortable swivel stools. Washer and dryer are adjacent to the kitchen.



A dining room has a table that can seat 8-10.



The first floor has 3 bedrooms that can all be made into king beds with a memory foam topper or 2 twins.



The den has a queen sofa bed with foam topper and HDTV with BluRay DVD player.



The downstairs bathroom has a shower-over-tub combination.



The entire upstairs is the master suite with a king bed, HDTV with BluRay DVD player over the gas fireplace. There's a large walk-in-closet and the master bathroom has a separate soaking tub, shower and twin vanity.



