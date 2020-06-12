All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

3397 Pacific Whispers

3075 Sloat Road · (831) 373-7103
Location

3075 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3397 Pacific Whispers · Avail. now

$7,451

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent***

***Rents monthly for $7451 to $15,857 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).*** ~ Also Available Long Term - 6-12 Months or More at Substantial Savings! ***

Stunning home located in Pebble Beach. Walk to Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the beach. All other famous Pebble Beach golf courses, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Pacific Grove and Monterey are nearby.

The home is on a quiet residential street with an electric gate for optimal privacy and security. Two car garage and spacious driveway provide plenty of parking.

The home has vaulted wood ceilings, hardwood floors, two gas fireplaces, a state-of-the-art kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, 3 HDTVs, 3 BluRay DVD players, cable ready, DVD library, IPod dock music system, high speed internet/Wifi, and more.

The great room has high ceilings and wall-to-wall French doors that open to a large outdoor stone patio with lounge chairs, table with umbrella and gas grill.

The living room area has a sectional couch with a chaise and 2 swivel rockers that allow for both TV viewing and watching the fire. Nearby is a table that seats 6.

The chef's dream kitchen is fully equipped to prepare a gourmet meal and the kitchen island/bar has 3 comfortable swivel stools. Washer and dryer are adjacent to the kitchen.

A dining room has a table that can seat 8-10.

The first floor has 3 bedrooms that can all be made into king beds with a memory foam topper or 2 twins.

The den has a queen sofa bed with foam topper and HDTV with BluRay DVD player.

The downstairs bathroom has a shower-over-tub combination.

The entire upstairs is the master suite with a king bed, HDTV with BluRay DVD player over the gas fireplace. There's a large walk-in-closet and the master bathroom has a separate soaking tub, shower and twin vanity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2467332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3397 Pacific Whispers have any available units?
3397 Pacific Whispers has a unit available for $7,451 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3397 Pacific Whispers have?
Some of 3397 Pacific Whispers's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3397 Pacific Whispers currently offering any rent specials?
3397 Pacific Whispers isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3397 Pacific Whispers pet-friendly?
No, 3397 Pacific Whispers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Monte Forest.
Does 3397 Pacific Whispers offer parking?
Yes, 3397 Pacific Whispers does offer parking.
Does 3397 Pacific Whispers have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3397 Pacific Whispers offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3397 Pacific Whispers have a pool?
No, 3397 Pacific Whispers does not have a pool.
Does 3397 Pacific Whispers have accessible units?
No, 3397 Pacific Whispers does not have accessible units.
Does 3397 Pacific Whispers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3397 Pacific Whispers has units with dishwashers.
Does 3397 Pacific Whispers have units with air conditioning?
No, 3397 Pacific Whispers does not have units with air conditioning.
