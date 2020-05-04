2981 Sloat Road

Amenities

Welcome to the McNaughton Mid-Century at Pebble Beach!



Built to be the residence of Major General K P McNaughton, the home is conveniently located minutes from Poppy Hills Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Pebble Beach Golf Links.



This well maintained three (3) bedroom two (2) bath Pebble Beach house has mid century character and a detached guest studio/with full bath , providing guests with 2280 square feet of living space.



The mid century design offers a great room with ample sunlight from the floor to ceiling windows and the floor plan is capped with open beamed ceilings. Your hosts have provided comfortable sofa's, chairs and a large flat screen SMART TV in the living area.



The mid century design includes an old school “efficiency” kitchen that still provides all the essentials and adjoins the dining area, which seats four (4).



A spacious master bedroom is accoutered with a new, King Bed and luxurious linens, while across the house, the two guest bedrooms have Queen beds.



The detached Studio/Guest House completes the accommodations with a Queen bed, full bath and kitchenette.



The lot is tucked in perfectly next to Sloat Road. The large 9300 square foot lot lot is fenced and the back and side are very secluded, providing peaceful and quiet retreats. There is plenty of mature vegetation and trees on the lot.



