Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

2981 Sloat Road

2981 Sloat Road · (831) 521-4345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2981 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2280 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Welcome to the McNaughton Mid-Century at Pebble Beach!

Built to be the residence of Major General K P McNaughton, the home is conveniently located minutes from Poppy Hills Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

This well maintained three (3) bedroom two (2) bath Pebble Beach house has mid century character and a detached guest studio/with full bath , providing guests with 2280 square feet of living space.

The mid century design offers a great room with ample sunlight from the floor to ceiling windows and the floor plan is capped with open beamed ceilings. Your hosts have provided comfortable sofa's, chairs and a large flat screen SMART TV in the living area.

The mid century design includes an old school “efficiency” kitchen that still provides all the essentials and adjoins the dining area, which seats four (4).

A spacious master bedroom is accoutered with a new, King Bed and luxurious linens, while across the house, the two guest bedrooms have Queen beds.

The detached Studio/Guest House completes the accommodations with a Queen bed, full bath and kitchenette.

The lot is tucked in perfectly next to Sloat Road. The large 9300 square foot lot lot is fenced and the back and side are very secluded, providing peaceful and quiet retreats. There is plenty of mature vegetation and trees on the lot.

County of Monterey Transient Occupancy Registration Certificate # TBD

Monterey County Ordnance requires we collect Transient Occupancy Tax equal to 10.5% of rent. Some Vacation Rental websites do not support collection of T.O.T. In those cases, the Tax must be paid directly to Property Manager prior to or upon arrival for all Rentals shorter than 30 Days.

Your hosts have provided the services of Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc., a locally owned and operated company. Your Property Managers are available by cellular phone, text messaging and email during your visit.

Here at Coast Estate, we take every measure to ensure the cleanliness of our fully furnished homes. We clean our homes with hospital grade, environmentally friendly, pet & child safe cleaning solutions. Our primary cleaning agent kills 99.99% of all pathogens known to man. As a Sanitizer, it kills 99.99% of common bacteria, As a Virucide it kills 99.9% of viruses, ranging from Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2, Influenza A2, CV1 through 19, Ebola, HBV and HIV-1, Hepatitis C.

Monthly rental rates are discounted to reflect that guests booking reservations of more than 28 days are required to pay Gas, Electric and Water Utilities in addition to the quoted rental rate.

Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc.
California DRE License 02085209
This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath Pebble Beach house has mid century character and a detached guest studio/house.

This charming Pebble Beach home is furnished and available for month to month rental agreements.

The home provides 2280 square feet of living space. The lot is tucked in perfectly next to Sloat Road.

The large 9300 square foot lot lot is fenced and the back and side are very secluded, providing peaceful and quiet retreats. There is plenty of mature vegetation and trees on the lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2981 Sloat Road have any available units?
2981 Sloat Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2981 Sloat Road have?
Some of 2981 Sloat Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2981 Sloat Road currently offering any rent specials?
2981 Sloat Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2981 Sloat Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2981 Sloat Road is pet friendly.
Does 2981 Sloat Road offer parking?
Yes, 2981 Sloat Road does offer parking.
Does 2981 Sloat Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2981 Sloat Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2981 Sloat Road have a pool?
No, 2981 Sloat Road does not have a pool.
Does 2981 Sloat Road have accessible units?
No, 2981 Sloat Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2981 Sloat Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2981 Sloat Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2981 Sloat Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2981 Sloat Road does not have units with air conditioning.
