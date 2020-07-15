102 Studio Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 AM
$
30 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,165
570 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
16 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,365
442 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
141 Macdonald Avenue
141 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Macdonald Avenue in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westlake
98 Castlemont Ave
98 Castlemont Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,499
350 sqft
Private studio near Westlake center FREE PARKING Available 08/17/20 This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings! Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Westlake
21 Crestwood Drive
21 Crestwood Drive, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,400
450 sqft
Hello, Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 AM
$
9 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
401 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
14 Units Available
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,107
768 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Excelsior
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 03:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
427 Huron Ave #Studio 3
427 Huron Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,300
250 sqft
Outer Mission - Nice and clean studio in a convenient location. Easy access to highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. In-building washer/dryer. Cooking is not allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Crocker Amazon
5533 Mission Street
5533 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5533 Mission Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
125 Units Available
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
68 Units Available
Civic Center
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,691
451 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
67 Units Available
Mission District
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
$
25 Units Available
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,477
582 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
$
4 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,825
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
$
13 Units Available
South of Market
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,239
404 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 12:24 AM
$
27 Units Available
South of Market
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,353
520 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 02:41 AM
$
96 Units Available
South of Market
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,660
540 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Dogpatch
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,040
485 sqft
New, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood-style floors, washer/dryers, stone countertops, and oversized windows. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop deck with views of the bay. Close to a Caltrain Bullet stop and I-280.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
81 Units Available
Mission Bay
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,009
489 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
48 Units Available
Mission Bay
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,074
540 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
$
32 Units Available
Potrero Hill
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,410
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:51 AM
$
46 Units Available
Mission Bay
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,475
597 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
