Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
9744 Walker St Unit 4
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

9744 Walker St Unit 4

9744 Walker St · No Longer Available
Location

9744 Walker St, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome with a 2 Car Garage! - If you are looking for a house that has the amenities you desire, well look no farther! This house offers a very spacious floor plan that includes an over-sized living room that overlooks the private patio, 3 bedrooms with the master bedroom providing a bunch of closet space and a huge master bathroom. The attached garage lets you drive up the driveway, park in the garage, and walk right into the house. The kitchen is wrapped in quartz and has lots and lots of cabinets! Both of the remaining two bedrooms are quite large! This house is a must-see!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 1976
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Vinyl Plank and Carpet
Yard: Patios
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5595409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9744 Walker St Unit 4 have any available units?
9744 Walker St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 9744 Walker St Unit 4 have?
Some of 9744 Walker St Unit 4's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9744 Walker St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
9744 Walker St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9744 Walker St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9744 Walker St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 9744 Walker St Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 9744 Walker St Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 9744 Walker St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9744 Walker St Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9744 Walker St Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 9744 Walker St Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 9744 Walker St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 9744 Walker St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9744 Walker St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9744 Walker St Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9744 Walker St Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9744 Walker St Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

