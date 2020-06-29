9744 Walker St Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome with a 2 Car Garage! - If you are looking for a house that has the amenities you desire, well look no farther! This house offers a very spacious floor plan that includes an over-sized living room that overlooks the private patio, 3 bedrooms with the master bedroom providing a bunch of closet space and a huge master bathroom. The attached garage lets you drive up the driveway, park in the garage, and walk right into the house. The kitchen is wrapped in quartz and has lots and lots of cabinets! Both of the remaining two bedrooms are quite large! This house is a must-see!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Townhome

Year Built: 1976

Utilities Included: Water

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Vinyl Plank and Carpet

Yard: Patios

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5595409)