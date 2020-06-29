9744 Walker St Unit 4

Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome with a 2 Car Garage! - If you are looking for a house that has the amenities you desire, well look no farther! This house offers a very spacious floor plan that includes an over-sized living room that overlooks the private patio, 3 bedrooms with the master bedroom providing a bunch of closet space and a huge master bathroom. The attached garage lets you drive up the driveway, park in the garage, and walk right into the house. The kitchen is wrapped in quartz and has lots and lots of cabinets! Both of the remaining two bedrooms are quite large! This house is a must-see!
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 1976
Utilities Included: Water
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Vinyl Plank and Carpet
Yard: Patios
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
(RLNE5595409)