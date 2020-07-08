6651 Brewster Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

3 bedroom home now ready for rent! - 3 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath home ready for rent.

This home has it's own office space, patio, and cozy fireplace.

Comes with stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and a/c.

You can park your car in it's two car garage w/ opener.

Home has plaster ceilings, has been freshly painted, had new carpet installed

and has plantation shutters.

In your down time, you can enjoy the community pool & spa, the community clubhouse and green belts park.



Rent is $3275.00

Security deposit is $3,200.00

Tenant would pay all utilities



If you are interested in scheduling a showing, please call White Realty Associates at (562) 421-9341 ext. 23 or email

pm@wralistings.com



Please be ready to answer our pre-screen questions when you call or email to ask for an appt.

1. How many people are in your rental party?

2. What are the FICO scores for potential tenants?

3. Does anyone have an eviction on their record?

4. What is the combined gross income for the rental party?

5. Does anyone have pets? If so, what types? Weights?

6. What is your anticipated move in date?

7. Are you looking for short term or long term? (Long term would be anything over a year)



You can also visit our website at www.wrateam.com to apply. There is a $40 dollar application fee for any adult over 18



