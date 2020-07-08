All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 6651 Brewster Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
6651 Brewster Court
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

6651 Brewster Court

6651 Brewster Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6651 Brewster Court, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom home now ready for rent! - 3 bedroom/ 2 1/2 bath home ready for rent.
This home has it's own office space, patio, and cozy fireplace.
Comes with stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and a/c.
You can park your car in it's two car garage w/ opener.
Home has plaster ceilings, has been freshly painted, had new carpet installed
and has plantation shutters.
In your down time, you can enjoy the community pool & spa, the community clubhouse and green belts park.

Rent is $3275.00
Security deposit is $3,200.00
Tenant would pay all utilities

If you are interested in scheduling a showing, please call White Realty Associates at (562) 421-9341 ext. 23 or email
pm@wralistings.com

Please be ready to answer our pre-screen questions when you call or email to ask for an appt.
1. How many people are in your rental party?
2. What are the FICO scores for potential tenants?
3. Does anyone have an eviction on their record?
4. What is the combined gross income for the rental party?
5. Does anyone have pets? If so, what types? Weights?
6. What is your anticipated move in date?
7. Are you looking for short term or long term? (Long term would be anything over a year)

You can also visit our website at www.wrateam.com to apply. There is a $40 dollar application fee for any adult over 18

(RLNE5488484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 Brewster Court have any available units?
6651 Brewster Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6651 Brewster Court have?
Some of 6651 Brewster Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 Brewster Court currently offering any rent specials?
6651 Brewster Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 Brewster Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6651 Brewster Court is pet friendly.
Does 6651 Brewster Court offer parking?
Yes, 6651 Brewster Court offers parking.
Does 6651 Brewster Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6651 Brewster Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 Brewster Court have a pool?
Yes, 6651 Brewster Court has a pool.
Does 6651 Brewster Court have accessible units?
No, 6651 Brewster Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 Brewster Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 Brewster Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6651 Brewster Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6651 Brewster Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine