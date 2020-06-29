All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 5482 Cynthia Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
5482 Cynthia Circle
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:08 PM

5482 Cynthia Circle

5482 Cynthia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5482 Cynthia Circle, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Look no further; this gorgeous 3 bed + 1 1/2 bath cul de sac home in Cypress leaves little to be desired! The spacious kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, ample cabinet space and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room area! The open living room has gorgeous wood flooring and recessed lighting along with plenty of natural light from the sliding glass door overlooking the backyard. All bedrooms have wood flooring, window coverings and fans. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well! The large backyard comes with an orange tree and jacuzzi along with plenty of grass space. Laundry is located in the attached garage off of the kitchen.

Please note any patio furniture not wanted or gardening pieces can be removed upon tenants request per move in.

Do not let this gem get away! Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

*Attached two car garage
*Central heating
*Jacuzzi
*Large backyard
*Cul de sac
*Walking distance to nationally ranked distinguished schools!

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5482 Cynthia Circle have any available units?
5482 Cynthia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5482 Cynthia Circle have?
Some of 5482 Cynthia Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5482 Cynthia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5482 Cynthia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5482 Cynthia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5482 Cynthia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5482 Cynthia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5482 Cynthia Circle offers parking.
Does 5482 Cynthia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5482 Cynthia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5482 Cynthia Circle have a pool?
No, 5482 Cynthia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5482 Cynthia Circle have accessible units?
No, 5482 Cynthia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5482 Cynthia Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5482 Cynthia Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5482 Cynthia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5482 Cynthia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine