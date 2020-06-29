5482 Cynthia Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Look no further; this gorgeous 3 bed + 1 1/2 bath cul de sac home in Cypress leaves little to be desired! The spacious kitchen comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, ample cabinet space and a breakfast bar overlooking the living room area! The open living room has gorgeous wood flooring and recessed lighting along with plenty of natural light from the sliding glass door overlooking the backyard. All bedrooms have wood flooring, window coverings and fans. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom as well! The large backyard comes with an orange tree and jacuzzi along with plenty of grass space. Laundry is located in the attached garage off of the kitchen.



Please note any patio furniture not wanted or gardening pieces can be removed upon tenants request per move in.



Do not let this gem get away! Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.



*Attached two car garage

*Central heating

*Jacuzzi

*Large backyard

*Cul de sac

*Walking distance to nationally ranked distinguished schools!



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.