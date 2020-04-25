5299 Yorkshire Drive

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping. There are 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a huge bonus room addition, 2,600 square feet and everything is new within the past few years including; all windows, interior and exterior paint, tile floors, toilets, vanities, showers, roof, doors, lighting and plumbing fixtures, garage door, front door and more! 2 car garage with direct access, complete kitchen remodel with granite counters, new cabinets and new appliances. There are two wood burning fireplaces. The large backyard has fruit trees and a darling playhouse. There is a main floor master bedroom and bathroom with 3 more bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Hurry this beauty won't last! I'm sorry but pets will NOT be considered.