Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:10 AM

5299 Yorkshire Drive

5299 Yorkshire Drive · (949) 388-1324
Location

5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping. There are 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a huge bonus room addition, 2,600 square feet and everything is new within the past few years including; all windows, interior and exterior paint, tile floors, toilets, vanities, showers, roof, doors, lighting and plumbing fixtures, garage door, front door and more! 2 car garage with direct access, complete kitchen remodel with granite counters, new cabinets and new appliances. There are two wood burning fireplaces. The large backyard has fruit trees and a darling playhouse. There is a main floor master bedroom and bathroom with 3 more bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Hurry this beauty won't last! I'm sorry but pets will NOT be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5299 Yorkshire Drive have any available units?
5299 Yorkshire Drive has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5299 Yorkshire Drive have?
Some of 5299 Yorkshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5299 Yorkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5299 Yorkshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5299 Yorkshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5299 Yorkshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5299 Yorkshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5299 Yorkshire Drive does offer parking.
Does 5299 Yorkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5299 Yorkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5299 Yorkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 5299 Yorkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5299 Yorkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5299 Yorkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5299 Yorkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5299 Yorkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5299 Yorkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5299 Yorkshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
