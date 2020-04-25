5299 Yorkshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping. There are 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a huge bonus room addition, 2,600 square feet and everything is new within the past few years including; all windows, interior and exterior paint, tile floors, toilets, vanities, showers, roof, doors, lighting and plumbing fixtures, garage door, front door and more! 2 car garage with direct access, complete kitchen remodel with granite counters, new cabinets and new appliances. There are two wood burning fireplaces. The large backyard has fruit trees and a darling playhouse. There is a main floor master bedroom and bathroom with 3 more bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Hurry this beauty won't last! I'm sorry but pets will NOT be considered.