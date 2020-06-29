All apartments in Cypress
5235 Lincoln Avenue

5235 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5235 Lincoln Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hard to find 2 bedroom Lincoln Glen Townhome located in the heart of Cypress. 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs with an attached direct access 2 car garage. This home has a large living room and eating area off the living room and kitchen. The large living has a nice fireplace, lots of natural light and designer paint. Has beautiful wood flooring and professionally cleaned carpet in the bedrooms. Also let's not forget about the nice outdoor patio area that is great if you have a pet. Included in this lease for this great home are : Fridge, Central heating and A/C, Walk-in closet in master bedroom upstairs, Washer and dryer in garage, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher. The great location and easy access to freeways, shopping and many services makes this one prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
5235 Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5235 Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 5235 Lincoln Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5235 Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5235 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5235 Lincoln Avenue offers parking.
Does 5235 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5235 Lincoln Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 5235 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5235 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5235 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5235 Lincoln Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5235 Lincoln Avenue has units with air conditioning.

