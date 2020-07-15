/
studio apartments
54 Studio Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA
52 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,885
504 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
7 Units Available
Vallco Park South
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$3,476
916 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cupertino
13 Units Available
Calabazas North
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,961
400 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Serra
1081 Helena Dr
1081 Helena Drive, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,975
250 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Charming studio, recently remodeled - Property Id: 319448 - About 10 minutes bike ride to Apple campus or De Anza college and 15min drive to Google Campus or Foothill College - Rent includes all utilities, Comcast cable, wireless
Results within 5 miles of Cupertino
8 Units Available
Central Campbell
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
41 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,691
375 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
83 Units Available
Blackford
eaves West Valley
700 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,755
414 sqft
Eaves West Valley in San Jose offer park-like living close to downtown and the major employers of Silicon Valley. Many apartments include balconies. Resort-style pool for enjoying the California sun.
45 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
71 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,635
550 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
93 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,191
416 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
36 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
16 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. In-Person by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
16 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,581
516 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
12 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
4 Units Available
The Old Quad
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,230
489 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
23 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
2 Units Available
West Murphy
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Montecito
3765 Tamarack Ln, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$1,989
322 sqft
Set amid majestic redwood trees and a peaceful manicured courtyard, these Santa Clara-based apartment homes are pet-friendly and completely smoke-free. Rooms include air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Short walk to Koreatown and close to I-280.
24 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,736
514 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
6 Units Available
Del Marietta-Southwest
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,877
438 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
2 Units Available
Central Campbell
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,495
460 sqft
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
9 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,400
516 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
