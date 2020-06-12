All apartments in Crockett
Find more places like 632 Vallejo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crockett, CA
/
632 Vallejo Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

632 Vallejo Street

632 Vallejo Street · (510) 940-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA 94525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189

Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat. share home with two others. House is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Spacious Living Room, Dinning Room, Gourmet Kitchen with all Amenities, you will also have your own fridge, Laundry Room with large backyard, large hot tub, smoking area on back patio; parking available in Crockett, CA. $1000 mo. plus $1000 deposit. 6 mo. minimum. Lovely little town, with many hiking trails, fishing, 1 hour from Napa and San Francisco.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17189
Property Id 17189

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Vallejo Street have any available units?
632 Vallejo Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 632 Vallejo Street have?
Some of 632 Vallejo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Vallejo Street currently offering any rent specials?
632 Vallejo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Vallejo Street pet-friendly?
No, 632 Vallejo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crockett.
Does 632 Vallejo Street offer parking?
Yes, 632 Vallejo Street does offer parking.
Does 632 Vallejo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 Vallejo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Vallejo Street have a pool?
No, 632 Vallejo Street does not have a pool.
Does 632 Vallejo Street have accessible units?
No, 632 Vallejo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Vallejo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Vallejo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Vallejo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Vallejo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 632 Vallejo Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAHercules, CAPinole, CAVallejo, CABenicia, CARichmond, CAMartinez, CA
El Sobrante, CAAmerican Canyon, CASan Pablo, CALafayette, CAEl Cerrito, CAPleasant Hill, CAOrinda, CAAlbany, CANapa, CAMoraga, CAContra Costa Centre, CASan Rafael, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity