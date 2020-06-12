632 Vallejo Street

Amenities

Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat. share home with two others. House is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Spacious Living Room, Dinning Room, Gourmet Kitchen with all Amenities, you will also have your own fridge, Laundry Room with large backyard, large hot tub, smoking area on back patio; parking available in Crockett, CA. $1000 mo. plus $1000 deposit. 6 mo. minimum. Lovely little town, with many hiking trails, fishing, 1 hour from Napa and San Francisco.

