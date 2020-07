Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house on 1 acre in Crest. Central heat and AC and Solar to help keep the costs down. Pool and jacuzzi ready to enjoy. $2600.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. Call Steven at 619-504-8482. This property is a 2 on 1 managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.