Covina, CA
436 N Oakbank Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

436 N Oakbank Avenue

436 Oakbank Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

436 Oakbank Avenue, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
STOP! Great curb appeal. Looking for a clean up kept rental home, look no fewer. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. This well maintained property has what you are searching for and more. The nice sized formal living room has a fireplace for those chilly cozy family movie night or sitting around the Christmas tree. The nice size kitchen has a built in barbecue grill, with granite countertop, off the kitchen is a dedicated laundry room. The private and well maintained oversize backyard accommodate all your family gatherings or perfect to relax and unwind. All is missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 N Oakbank Avenue have any available units?
436 N Oakbank Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 436 N Oakbank Avenue have?
Some of 436 N Oakbank Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 N Oakbank Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 N Oakbank Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 N Oakbank Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 436 N Oakbank Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 436 N Oakbank Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 436 N Oakbank Avenue offers parking.
Does 436 N Oakbank Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 N Oakbank Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 N Oakbank Avenue have a pool?
No, 436 N Oakbank Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 436 N Oakbank Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 N Oakbank Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 N Oakbank Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 N Oakbank Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 N Oakbank Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 N Oakbank Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
