All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 316 N Jenifer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
316 N Jenifer Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 10:48 AM

316 N Jenifer Avenue

316 N Jenifer Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

316 N Jenifer Ave, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contemporary designed single-story home is located in a gated community in a desirable Covina neighborhood. Open and airy living spaces with high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Laminated wood flooring throughout. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, two stainless steel sinks (one conveniently located in the center island). The family room offers a toasty fireplace. The bedrooms have mirrored closet doors, and the master bedroom offers direct access to the backyard. The master bathroom features a separate tub, shower, and oversized walk-in closet. Manicured front and back yards provide easy and low cost maintenance. Indoor laundry room with wash sink; 3-car garage. Easy access to shops and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 N Jenifer Avenue have any available units?
316 N Jenifer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 316 N Jenifer Avenue have?
Some of 316 N Jenifer Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 N Jenifer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 N Jenifer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N Jenifer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 N Jenifer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 316 N Jenifer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 316 N Jenifer Avenue offers parking.
Does 316 N Jenifer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N Jenifer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N Jenifer Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 N Jenifer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 N Jenifer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 N Jenifer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N Jenifer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 N Jenifer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 N Jenifer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 N Jenifer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with GymCovina Apartments with Parking
Covina Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles