154 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA with washer-dryers

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
The Village
23396 Via Alondra
23396 Via Alondra, Coto de Caza, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
4392 sqft
Stylish Single Family Home, Two Story Five Bedroom/ Three and a half Bathrooms with fantastic views - Available Now! This 5-bedroom property offers great curb appeal with lush greenery and an extended driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
20 Units Available
Robinson Ranch
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
SAMLARC
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
27 De Lino
27 De Lino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
693 sqft
$300 OFF first months rent - 1Bed/1Bath Condo For Rent in Rancho Santa Margarita! - **$300 OFF first months rent for any approved applications with a start lease date no later than 08/01/2020.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
22 Calle del Mar
22 Calle Del Mar, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,544
1500 sqft
22 Calle del Mar Available 08/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large, high ceiling living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
49 Via Honrado
49 Via Honrado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, located within the Mission Courts development and across from the stunning lake and beach club.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
100 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
12 Units Available
SAMLARC
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1218 sqft
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
17 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
19 Units Available
Vista del Lago Apartments
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,836
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
SAMLARC
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
21 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:45 PM
12 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,715
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,986
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Township Village
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1250 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
33 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,295
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
27302 Galvez Ln
27302 Galvez Lane, Mission Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
NO BANK QUALIFY. This house is for sale “subject to” the existing loan. There is no bank qualifying, or credit check. The Payments are $4,600 per month (principal, interest, taxes, insurance) at a 3.75% interest rate. Most you can put down.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
39 Lobelia
39 Lobelia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
922 sqft
$300 OFF first months rent - 2Bed/2Bath Condo For Rent in Rancho Santa Margarita! - **$300 OFF first months rent for any approved applications with a start lease date no later than 08/01/2020.

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
26956 Diamond
26956 Diamond, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1302 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 STORY CONDO/HUGE YARD - Hillcrest Village end unit, 2 story condo. 1302 sq.ft. No one above or below. Huge rear yard with mountain view. 2 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Both bedrooms up. Very large living room with fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Portola Hills
18952 Canyon Summit
18952 Canyon Summit, Lake Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
18952 Canyon Summit Available 07/24/20 Remodeled Condo, 2 Bedrooms & Loft With 2 Bathrooms - Remodeled upscale condo, 2 bedrooms & loft (3rd bed room option) 2 baths . Remodeled Kitchen and upgraded baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Coto de Caza, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coto de Caza offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Coto de Caza. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Coto de Caza can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

