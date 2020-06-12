/
2 bedroom apartments
61 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cotati, CA
1 Unit Available
185 Eagle Drive
185 Eagle Drive, Cotati, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1008 sqft
Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Cotati
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
27 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
14 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1103 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
19 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
1 Unit Available
682 Santa Alicia Drive
682 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
697 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 full bath - lovely sunny deck.
1 Unit Available
642 SANTA ALICIA DRIVE
642 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
642 Santa Alicia Drive in Rohnert Park - This recently upgraded 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom end unit is what you've been looking for! Both new carpet and lifetime laminate flooring have been installed.
1 Unit Available
7509 Camino Colegio
7509 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Terraces in Rohnert Park- Available June 1st - Light and Bright 2 bed / 2 full bath upper level Condo. One covered parking spot. Complex has Pool. One bedroom on 1st level, and Master on upper level with en-suite bath.
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of Cotati
6 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
1 Unit Available
1315 Gold Way
1315 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1005 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Rohnert Park - This G section townhome has newer LVT flooring throughout, a nice size living and dining room with half bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
1408 Parkway Drive
1408 Parkway Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1162 sqft
2bd. Rohnert Park Apartment ~ 2 Levels ~ Water & Garbage Included - This lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is two level and close to everything. Complex has a swimming pool and tennis courts. This home accepts co signer and is close to SSU.
1 Unit Available
4547 Petaluma Blvd N 7
4547 Petaluma Blvd N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom House with private fenced yard - Property Id: 273255 Do Not Drive By! This is a private road and it will disturb the tenants. Please set up a time to see it. This is a cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath home that sits on 3 acres.
1 Unit Available
3617 Mount Vernon Rd
3617 Mount Vernon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Home Recently Updated Down Private Road! - This lovely home features new paint, carpet, laminate flooring and few updated appliances and fixtures. This property is a must see! Located in South Sebastopol.
1 Unit Available
1319 Hearn avenue
1319 Hearn Avenue, Roseland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
936 sqft
Old School Charm! Huge Backyard! Close to 101 and Downtown Santa Rosa - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, Washer/Dryer included. Detached garage with a huge backyard area. (RLNE5630130)
Results within 10 miles of Cotati
Northwest Santa Rosa
18 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses in Petaluma. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1063 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
981 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
12 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
21 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
$
12 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
