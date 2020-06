Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

7008 Santero Way Cotati - Nice 3 story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way! Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included for tenant use and made without warranty. Cosigners ok.



Contact Hills and Homes for more information or to schedule a viewing at 707-585-2913.



Home is tenant occupied. Please do not disturb.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4838795)