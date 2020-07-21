All apartments in Cotati
467 Lincoln Avenue
467 Lincoln Avenue

467 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

467 Lincoln Avenue, Cotati, CA 94931

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Darling 2/1 Single Level Condo - 467 Lincoln Avenue - Completely remodeled 2/1 Condo located within walking distance to Oliver Shopping Center. This home features new paint and flooring throughout the home, completely updated kitchen with new appliances including a gas range, washer and dryer, remodeled bathroom, spacious living room, and a private front patio with storage. The home is located across from the community pool and includes a dedicated carport, #43.

Walk half a block to Kotate Park, Olivers, and the shopping center. Close to SSU and convenient for commuters on Golden Gate Transit plus Cotati Smart Train and county bus. Walk, bike, or public transportation to all schools.

One year lease required and the owner will consider one small pet under 25 lbs. Sorry, no co-signers.

*** Video tour available at https://youtu.be/1rmymqQ-uO0

PLEASE READ - General Showings and Application Process of Westgate Real Estate:

Due to market conditions and security purposes, properties are shown by appointment only. Please drive by the property to view the exterior. You may check our website at http://www.westgaterealestate.com/Rentals.asp for the date and time of the next showing appointment and to view a walk-through video. If no showing appointment is listed on the webpage there could be applications pending or the home is tenant occupied. To be emailed of showing appointment times, you may submit your contact information by clicking the “contact us” button on each property. Please do not disturb any current tenants or neighbors.

We require good credit, excellent rental references, and income/employment verification. For a complete list of application instructions, fees and to apply online, please visit our website at http://www.westgaterealestate.com/Rentals.asp under each property click on the “Apply Now” button. There you will see the required information for the rental application, and fees.

Please note; all units rented and managed by Westgate Real Estate are smoke and drug-free. Utilities and yard maintenance are not included in the rent unless outlined in the property description. Pet policies listed in the individual property description above are at the sole discretion of the property owner and if considered, will require an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

