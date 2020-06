Amenities

Quaint In Cotati Single Level 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Single level two bedroom two bath home with a 1 1/2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings through out main living areas and master bedroom. Brand new laminate flooring in main living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Brand new interior custom paint with new baseboards. Large kitchen with new range, refrigerator and dishwasher and plenty of storage. Microwave is also included. Beautiful french doors from the master bedroom into the backyard. Second bedroom is very spacious and has direct access into the hallway bath. Bonus room in garage which is carpeted and heated and will make a great office space or movie room. This home has a large backyard with a patio and deck which backs into the creek, making this property very private. Please No Cosigners or Pets.



No Pets Allowed



