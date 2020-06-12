/
2 bedroom apartments
121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
12 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Results within 1 mile of Corte Madera
East Larkspur
27 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
51 Reed Boulevard
51 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Corte Madera
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Strawberry
25 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
15 Mooring Rd
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
Completely Remodeled, Modern Upper level 2bd/2ba Townhouse- Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
19 Belle Avenue
19 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1025 sqft
Beautiful lower level, two bedroom/one bathroom ADA apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint.
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
302 Third Street
302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1100 sqft
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
65 Edwards Ave A
65 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
900 sqft
Beautiful 2BR Apartment with Amazing Views - Property Id: 227625 2Bd/ 1Ba lower unit in a duplex with spectacular VIEWS of the Bay. * Kitchen w/granite counter tops and new appliances.
Canal Waterfront
1 Unit Available
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Tastefully Remodeled 2bd/2ba +Townhouse in a 3 unit bldg. Beautiful fenced in yard, Vegetable Garden! Bonus rm. -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
22 Marinero Circle
22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1200 sqft
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit.
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
100 South St #310
100 South Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1096 sqft
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
21 Belle Avenue
21 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
889 sqft
Beautiful upper level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street. Unit was recently refreshed with new floors and paint.
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
9 Edwards Ave.
9 Edwards Avenue, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1225 sqft
Spectacular PANO VIEWS! 2bd/2ba Sausalito Home.
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.
