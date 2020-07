Amenities

Unit P Available 07/26/20 2 BD/2BA 1216 sq ft $2500 Close to BART - Property Id: 303729



*** OPEN HOUSE on July 25, 2020 ***

12 pm to 2 pm



• Available for move in on July 26, 2020



Enjoy the perfect work life balance!



Community Amenities



• Quick access to major freeways and 2 blocks away from Pleasant Hill BART

• Diverse culture and dining in nearby downtown Walnut Creek

• Easy access to exceptional Heather Farms Park and Iron Horse Trail

• Sparkling swimming pool accessible to residents



Apartment Amenities

• 2 Story Unit

• Covered parking (one space) and one extra parking permit

• Brand new flooring downstairs

• Washer and dryer in unit

• Spacious balcony

• Microwave and dishwasher

• Garbage disposal

• Water and waste included

Property Id 303729



No Pets Allowed



