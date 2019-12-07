All apartments in Compton
Find more places like 927 W Arbutus St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
927 W Arbutus St
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

927 W Arbutus St

927 West Arbutus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Compton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

927 West Arbutus Street, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Heres a cute three bedroom & one bathroom with ample yard space & RV parking. Freshly painted and Pergo wood flooring in main rooms. There is neutral tile in the bathroom & kitchen. The lovely kitchen has refinished dark oak cabinetry, granite countertop and stove. All of the bedrooms have abundant storage & closet space. The backyard is fully fenced & encloses the 2 - car garage. Close to shopping etc.

Property Professionally leased by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4521467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 W Arbutus St have any available units?
927 W Arbutus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 927 W Arbutus St have?
Some of 927 W Arbutus St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 W Arbutus St currently offering any rent specials?
927 W Arbutus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 W Arbutus St pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 W Arbutus St is pet friendly.
Does 927 W Arbutus St offer parking?
Yes, 927 W Arbutus St offers parking.
Does 927 W Arbutus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 W Arbutus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 W Arbutus St have a pool?
No, 927 W Arbutus St does not have a pool.
Does 927 W Arbutus St have accessible units?
No, 927 W Arbutus St does not have accessible units.
Does 927 W Arbutus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 W Arbutus St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 W Arbutus St have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 W Arbutus St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Compton 1 BedroomsCompton 3 Bedrooms
Compton Apartments with GarageCompton Apartments with Parking
Compton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino College-Compton CenterCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine