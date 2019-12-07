927 W Arbutus St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Heres a cute three bedroom & one bathroom with ample yard space & RV parking. Freshly painted and Pergo wood flooring in main rooms. There is neutral tile in the bathroom & kitchen. The lovely kitchen has refinished dark oak cabinetry, granite countertop and stove. All of the bedrooms have abundant storage & closet space. The backyard is fully fenced & encloses the 2 - car garage. Close to shopping etc.



Property Professionally leased by LRS

Deposit based on OAC

Small pet will be considered with additional deposit

For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com

REALTOR SFR | BRE # 01800230

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE4521467)