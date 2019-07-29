805 North Evers Avenue

Amenities
Great location in the City of Compton. This property consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a 2 car garage with a long driveway. Property features recessed lights in the living room, a large window that allows for natural light, laminate flooring throughout the bedrooms and living room. White cabinets in the kitchen and large an ample space in the backyard. Home is walking distance to Tibby pre-school and elementary school. Near Davis middle school, Washington elementary, Gonzales Park and a shopping center. Don't miss this great opportunity.
