805 North Evers Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great location in the City of Compton. This property consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a 2 car garage with a long driveway. Property features recessed lights in the living room, a large window that allows for natural light, laminate flooring throughout the bedrooms and living room. White cabinets in the kitchen and large an ample space in the backyard. Home is walking distance to Tibby pre-school and elementary school. Near Davis middle school, Washington elementary, Gonzales Park and a shopping center. Don't miss this great opportunity.

