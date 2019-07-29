All apartments in Compton
805 North Evers Avenue

Location

805 North Evers Avenue, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great location in the City of Compton. This property consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a 2 car garage with a long driveway. Property features recessed lights in the living room, a large window that allows for natural light, laminate flooring throughout the bedrooms and living room. White cabinets in the kitchen and large an ample space in the backyard. Home is walking distance to Tibby pre-school and elementary school. Near Davis middle school, Washington elementary, Gonzales Park and a shopping center. Don't miss this great opportunity.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 North Evers Avenue have any available units?
805 North Evers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 805 North Evers Avenue have?
Some of 805 North Evers Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 North Evers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 North Evers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 North Evers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 North Evers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 805 North Evers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 805 North Evers Avenue offers parking.
Does 805 North Evers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 North Evers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 North Evers Avenue have a pool?
No, 805 North Evers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 805 North Evers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 North Evers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 North Evers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 North Evers Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 North Evers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 North Evers Avenue has units with air conditioning.
