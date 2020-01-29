All apartments in Compton
620 W Raymond Street

620 West Raymond Street · No Longer Available
Location

620 West Raymond Street, Compton, CA 90220
Richland Farms

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Remodeled 2beds/1bath Spacious Ranch Style House - Property Id: 181650

Remodeled and beautiful ranch style 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house.

This beautiful 2 beds and 1 bath ranch house has been recently remodeled with all new modern bathroom, ceiling fans, windows, designer tiles, freshly painted walls, and granite countertops. This property is located at exclusive and private area of Rancho Dominguez.

The property is within short distance to 110, 105, and 91 freeways. The property is near shopping areas, schools, most metropolitans' destinations, and metro transits. The neighborhood is charming, private, exclusive, and quiet.

Rent: $2100
Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Type: One year minimum lease
Unit Details: Rear House in the Ranch
Garage Parking Available
Residents Are Responsible for Utilities
Open House: By Appointment Only - Don't Disturb the Occupants

Please call S.I.C Property Management below for appointment and lease information.
S.I.C Property Management: 323-750- 4445
Office Hours: Mon-Fri (9AM-5PM)
se habla Espaol
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181650
Property Id 181650

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5378735)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

