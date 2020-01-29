620 W Raymond Street

Amenities

Remodeled 2beds/1bath Spacious Ranch Style House - Property Id: 181650



Remodeled and beautiful ranch style 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house.



This beautiful 2 beds and 1 bath ranch house has been recently remodeled with all new modern bathroom, ceiling fans, windows, designer tiles, freshly painted walls, and granite countertops. This property is located at exclusive and private area of Rancho Dominguez.



The property is within short distance to 110, 105, and 91 freeways. The property is near shopping areas, schools, most metropolitans' destinations, and metro transits. The neighborhood is charming, private, exclusive, and quiet.



Rent: $2100

Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Type: One year minimum lease

Unit Details: Rear House in the Ranch

Garage Parking Available

Residents Are Responsible for Utilities

Open House: By Appointment Only - Don't Disturb the Occupants



Please call S.I.C Property Management below for appointment and lease information.

S.I.C Property Management: 323-750- 4445

Office Hours: Mon-Fri (9AM-5PM)

se habla Espaol

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181650

No Dogs Allowed



