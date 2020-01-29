620 W Raymond Street

Amenities
Remodeled 2beds/1bath Spacious Ranch Style House - Property Id: 181650
Remodeled and beautiful ranch style 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house.
This beautiful 2 beds and 1 bath ranch house has been recently remodeled with all new modern bathroom, ceiling fans, windows, designer tiles, freshly painted walls, and granite countertops. This property is located at exclusive and private area of Rancho Dominguez.
The property is within short distance to 110, 105, and 91 freeways. The property is near shopping areas, schools, most metropolitans' destinations, and metro transits. The neighborhood is charming, private, exclusive, and quiet.
Rent: $2100
Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease Type: One year minimum lease
Unit Details: Rear House in the Ranch
Garage Parking Available
Residents Are Responsible for Utilities
Open House: By Appointment Only - Don't Disturb the Occupants
Please call S.I.C Property Management below for appointment and lease information.
S.I.C Property Management: 323-750- 4445
Office Hours: Mon-Fri (9AM-5PM)
se habla Espaol
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181650
No Dogs Allowed
