hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Compton 2 bedroom 1 Bath (Section 8 Ok)



Quite 4 unit building with a single off street parking spot. The unit is upstairs with a front view. Section 8 Ok (Voucher need to be registered with the city of Compton Housing Authority).



*Credit Check and Background Check fee is $40 (non refundable)



**Available for viewing after June 16th

**Monthly income 2.5x ($4,375 a month) the rent (Doesn't apply to Section 8)

**Credit Score at or above 660 (Applies to everyone)

** 1 parking space on property



** Please fill out the questionnaire and application on Turbotenant. Link below

http://turbo.rent/s/228280p

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228280

Property Id 228280



No Pets Allowed



