1415 E Alondra Blvd

Amenities
Leasing requirements- must have proof of income- paystubs or bank statements showing 2.5 times the rent. Credit score above 600 , no evictions, no pets allowed
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath features:
New paint
Granite counter tops
New light fixtures
Stainless Steel Appliances
Plank Floors Throughout Unit
*Lower unit
*Gated entry
*Onsite laundry
*1 parking space
*Security cameras
*on-site manager
Lease terms 12 months
Must have proof of monthly income 2.5 times the rent / No Pets
For showings call our office (818) 981-1885.
Check out our office space
https://leasing88.wixsite.com/aplus
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4056586)