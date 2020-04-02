All apartments in Compton
1415 E Alondra Blvd

1415 East Alondra Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1415 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA 90221

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Leasing requirements- must have proof of income- paystubs or bank statements showing 2.5 times the rent. Credit score above 600 , no evictions, no pets allowed

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath features:
New paint
Granite counter tops
New light fixtures
Stainless Steel Appliances
Plank Floors Throughout Unit

*Lower unit
*Gated entry
*Onsite laundry
*1 parking space
*Security cameras
*on-site manager

Lease terms 12 months

Must have proof of monthly income 2.5 times the rent / No Pets

For showings call our office (818) 981-1885.

Check out our office space
https://leasing88.wixsite.com/aplus

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4056586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 E Alondra Blvd have any available units?
1415 E Alondra Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 1415 E Alondra Blvd have?
Some of 1415 E Alondra Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 E Alondra Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1415 E Alondra Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 E Alondra Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1415 E Alondra Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Compton.
Does 1415 E Alondra Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1415 E Alondra Blvd offers parking.
Does 1415 E Alondra Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 E Alondra Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 E Alondra Blvd have a pool?
No, 1415 E Alondra Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1415 E Alondra Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1415 E Alondra Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 E Alondra Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 E Alondra Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 E Alondra Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1415 E Alondra Blvd has units with air conditioning.
