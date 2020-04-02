1415 E Alondra Blvd

Amenities

Leasing requirements- must have proof of income- paystubs or bank statements showing 2.5 times the rent. Credit score above 600 , no evictions, no pets allowed



Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath features:

New paint

Granite counter tops

New light fixtures

Stainless Steel Appliances

Plank Floors Throughout Unit



*Lower unit

*Gated entry

*Onsite laundry

*1 parking space

*Security cameras

*on-site manager



Lease terms 12 months



For showings call our office (818) 981-1885.



Check out our office space

https://leasing88.wixsite.com/aplus



(RLNE4056586)