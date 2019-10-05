All apartments in Compton
1310 E Marcelle St

1310 East Marcelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 East Marcelle Street, Compton, CA 90221

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Open House this Weekend! Sat 4:00-6:00 / Sun 3:00-5:00 /

Charming 3BR 1BA home with an enclosed front porch that opens to living room with dining area. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel sink.

One bedroom has sliding glass door that opens to landscaped backyard + HUGE Entertainment Room. 1 Car garage with LONG driveway for additional parking.

Lawn service is included.

Call or Text Agent to book a viewing: 562-278-7162 ///

To pre-apply, visit our web site at www.ggbproperties.com and follow the application procedures. Those who choose to pre-apply will be given priority.

This home is being purchased by an investment group and will be offered as a rental. We will provide proof of ownership. This is a legitimate offering and the company does not accept cash payments for security deposits or rent payments, ensuring your safety.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 E Marcelle St have any available units?
1310 E Marcelle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 1310 E Marcelle St have?
Some of 1310 E Marcelle St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 E Marcelle St currently offering any rent specials?
1310 E Marcelle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 E Marcelle St pet-friendly?
No, 1310 E Marcelle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Compton.
Does 1310 E Marcelle St offer parking?
Yes, 1310 E Marcelle St offers parking.
Does 1310 E Marcelle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 E Marcelle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 E Marcelle St have a pool?
No, 1310 E Marcelle St does not have a pool.
Does 1310 E Marcelle St have accessible units?
No, 1310 E Marcelle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 E Marcelle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 E Marcelle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 E Marcelle St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 E Marcelle St does not have units with air conditioning.
