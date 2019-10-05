1310 E Marcelle St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Open House this Weekend! Sat 4:00-6:00 / Sun 3:00-5:00 /



Charming 3BR 1BA home with an enclosed front porch that opens to living room with dining area. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops and stainless steel sink.



One bedroom has sliding glass door that opens to landscaped backyard + HUGE Entertainment Room. 1 Car garage with LONG driveway for additional parking.



Lawn service is included.



Call or Text Agent to book a viewing: 562-278-7162 ///



To pre-apply, visit our web site at www.ggbproperties.com and follow the application procedures. Those who choose to pre-apply will be given priority.



This home is being purchased by an investment group and will be offered as a rental. We will provide proof of ownership. This is a legitimate offering and the company does not accept cash payments for security deposits or rent payments, ensuring your safety.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed by GGB Properties. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.