1126 W. Poplar
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1126 W. Poplar

1126 West Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 West Poplar Street, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***COMING SOON FANTASTIC 3 BED/2 BATH 2 STORY HOME WITH GARAGE & DRIVEWAY*** - To Qualify:
Credit score must be no less than 550
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Property Group, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

(RLNE5655096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 W. Poplar have any available units?
1126 W. Poplar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
Is 1126 W. Poplar currently offering any rent specials?
1126 W. Poplar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 W. Poplar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 W. Poplar is pet friendly.
Does 1126 W. Poplar offer parking?
Yes, 1126 W. Poplar offers parking.
Does 1126 W. Poplar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 W. Poplar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 W. Poplar have a pool?
No, 1126 W. Poplar does not have a pool.
Does 1126 W. Poplar have accessible units?
No, 1126 W. Poplar does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 W. Poplar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 W. Poplar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 W. Poplar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 W. Poplar does not have units with air conditioning.

