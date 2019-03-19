All apartments in Compton
Find more places like 1004 Poplar St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
1004 Poplar St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1004 Poplar St.

1004 West Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Compton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1004 West Poplar Street, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderfully Upgraded 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home! - Now leasing a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a prime Compton location. This home boasts a large floor plan of almost 1400 square feet, with a spacious kitchen that includes a stove, attached dining area, laundry closet and an open den with a crackling fireplace and large sliding glass doors that lead to the large rear yard. The living room has an attached formal dining area and connects the main hallway and all three bedrooms. There is a shared bathroom between two of the bedrooms and a large master suite at the rear of the home with dual wardrobe closets and and en-suite bathroom. The home also features a 2 car detached garage and a large fenced rear yard. Pets are considered.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4599388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Poplar St. have any available units?
1004 Poplar St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 1004 Poplar St. have?
Some of 1004 Poplar St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Poplar St. currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Poplar St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Poplar St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Poplar St. is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Poplar St. offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Poplar St. offers parking.
Does 1004 Poplar St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 Poplar St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Poplar St. have a pool?
No, 1004 Poplar St. does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Poplar St. have accessible units?
No, 1004 Poplar St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Poplar St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Poplar St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Poplar St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Poplar St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Compton 1 BedroomsCompton 3 Bedrooms
Compton Apartments with BalconiesCompton Apartments with Parking
Compton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino College-Compton CenterCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine