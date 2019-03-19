1004 Poplar St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderfully Upgraded 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home! - Now leasing a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a prime Compton location. This home boasts a large floor plan of almost 1400 square feet, with a spacious kitchen that includes a stove, attached dining area, laundry closet and an open den with a crackling fireplace and large sliding glass doors that lead to the large rear yard. The living room has an attached formal dining area and connects the main hallway and all three bedrooms. There is a shared bathroom between two of the bedrooms and a large master suite at the rear of the home with dual wardrobe closets and and en-suite bathroom. The home also features a 2 car detached garage and a large fenced rear yard. Pets are considered.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945 or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE4599388)