Home
/
Commerce, CA
/
6005 Sheila St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

6005 Sheila St

6005 Sheila St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6005 Sheila St, Commerce, CA 90040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6005 Sheila St - Property Id: 265525

The property is located walking distance from major retail stores and schools. Only minutes from Citadel Outlets.
Convenient freeway access and close to public transportation.
This unit features a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, and includes appliances: Refrigerator and Stove.
Pets are welcome after pet deposit.
For faster response text 213-842-9104 Tim
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265525
Property Id 265525

(RLNE5717787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Sheila St have any available units?
6005 Sheila St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commerce, CA.
What amenities does 6005 Sheila St have?
Some of 6005 Sheila St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Sheila St currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Sheila St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Sheila St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 Sheila St is pet friendly.
Does 6005 Sheila St offer parking?
No, 6005 Sheila St does not offer parking.
Does 6005 Sheila St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Sheila St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Sheila St have a pool?
No, 6005 Sheila St does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Sheila St have accessible units?
No, 6005 Sheila St does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Sheila St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 Sheila St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 Sheila St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 Sheila St does not have units with air conditioning.

