Amenities
6005 Sheila St - Property Id: 265525
The property is located walking distance from major retail stores and schools. Only minutes from Citadel Outlets.
Convenient freeway access and close to public transportation.
This unit features a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, and includes appliances: Refrigerator and Stove.
Pets are welcome after pet deposit.
For faster response text 213-842-9104 Tim
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265525
Property Id 265525
(RLNE5717787)