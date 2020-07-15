Apartment List
/
CA
/
colma
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM

102 Apartments for rent in Colma, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
9 Units Available
Colma
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,683
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Colma
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
22 Units Available
Sunshine Gardens
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,380
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,380
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
$
30 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,165
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
328 Barbara Lane
328 Barbara Lane, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Spacious 3BD/2.5B House - Enjoy the spectacular views from the balcony of this town home in Daly City! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property with wood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Crocker
783 Green Ridge Drive Unit 3
783 Green Ridge Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1158 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Paradise Valley
52 Windcrest Lane
52 Windcrest Lane, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Terrabay. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillside
132 Byrne Street
132 Byrne Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Daly City for rent at $3500! This is the lower unit in a duplex.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Francis Heights
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home • Extremely safe, quiet area • 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach • Walk to restaurants and cafes • Bright, open

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
332 Philip DR 308
332 Philip Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1117 sqft
Situated in a private gated community, 332 Philip Drive #308 features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 1,117+/- living square footage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
373 Half Moon LN 312
373 Half Moon Lane, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
717 sqft
Situated in Daly City's largest condominium complex, Crown Colony Condominiums.
Results within 5 miles of Colma
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
2 Units Available
Hillside
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,221
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
15 Units Available
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,107
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,113
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
12 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,100
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
37 Units Available
Crestmoor
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,467
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,177
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
34 Units Available
The Crossings
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,816
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
23 Units Available
Fairmont
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Inner Sunset
Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,540
332 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,856
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,401
983 sqft
Upscale apartment building in a very walkable neighborhood. Building provides garbage disposal and package receiving service, and on-site laundry. Units feature walk in closets, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
Diamond Heights
eaves Diamond Heights
5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
1265 sqft
Great location close to George Christopher Playground. Units feature hardwood floors, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace. Luxury community includes parking, sauna, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
34 Units Available
Westwood Park
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,795
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
Avalon
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
14 Units Available
Crestmoor
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,925
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,579
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
$
9 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
37 Units Available
Downtown South San Francisco
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,770
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,071
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,302
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Colma, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Colma renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Colma 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColma Apartments with BalconiesColma Apartments with GaragesColma Apartments with Gyms
Colma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColma Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColma Apartments with Parking
Colma Apartments with Washer-DryersColma Dog Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAEast Foothills, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CA
Orinda, CABenicia, CAMoraga, CAMill Valley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CALafayette, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco