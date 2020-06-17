All apartments in Colma
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

302 Hoffman St,

302 Hoffman St · (415) 772-1977
Location

302 Hoffman St, Colma, CA 94014
Colma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 302 Hoffman St, · Avail. now

$4,490

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1730 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
e-payments
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
JUST RENTED -EPIC REA/AZARI PM - BE THE FIRST ONE TO USE BRAND NEW FLOORS ALL OVER -Lovely bright 4bed/4 bath Town house in Daly City! - ____________________________________________________________________________________
* For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
____________________________________________________________________________________

****JUST RENTED ****

ENJOY THE NEW FLOOR , NEW PAINT , ALL OVER ...

* Description:

This lovely bright 1,730 square feet Townhouse features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Open living space flooded with natural light . kitchen offers spacious dining area.
Hardwood floors on kitchen and living room.

Completing this home is a large 2-car garage. Perfect Hillside neighborhood location! A quick walk shops, restaurants, & schools; & minutes to I-280 for easy access to Silicon Valley and San Francisco!.

* OTHER DETAILS:
- Pets: YES
- Smoking: NO
-2 Car garage
- Fresh paint and new flooring

- Rent: $4,490
- Security Deposit: $4,490
- Application fee: $45

For further information contact:

Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros
Realtor, Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
(415)710-4284
genie @ epicrea dot com

To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler:Marketing @ AzariPM.com

______________________________________________________________________________________

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE5621262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

