302 Hoffman St,

JUST RENTED -EPIC REA/AZARI PM - BE THE FIRST ONE TO USE BRAND NEW FLOORS ALL OVER -Lovely bright 4bed/4 bath Town house in Daly City! - ____________________________________________________________________________________

* For rent www.Epicrea.com

* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

****JUST RENTED ****



ENJOY THE NEW FLOOR , NEW PAINT , ALL OVER ...



* Description:



This lovely bright 1,730 square feet Townhouse features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.



Open living space flooded with natural light . kitchen offers spacious dining area.

Hardwood floors on kitchen and living room.



Completing this home is a large 2-car garage. Perfect Hillside neighborhood location! A quick walk shops, restaurants, & schools; & minutes to I-280 for easy access to Silicon Valley and San Francisco!.



* OTHER DETAILS:

- Pets: YES

- Smoking: NO

-2 Car garage

- Fresh paint and new flooring



- Rent: $4,490

- Security Deposit: $4,490

- Application fee: $45



For further information contact:



Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros

Realtor, Leasing Agent

CalDRE #00805386

(415)710-4284

genie @ epicrea dot com



To Schedule Showings for this property email our scheduler:Marketing @ AzariPM.com



