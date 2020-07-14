Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairvalley Villa.
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
game room
Come home and kick off your shoes in one of our oversized two, three or four bedroom townhomes at Fairvalley Villa. Your friends will covet your large kitchen, inviting living area and expansive storage space. Outside of your home you'll find beautifully landscaped grounds, interactive playgrounds and an alluring barbeque area perfect for an impromptu gathering. Fairvalley Villa is central to downtown Covina and just a short distance from the I210 and I5 freeways. Everything you could want in an apartment home is waiting for you at Fairvalley Villa.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)