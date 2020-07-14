All apartments in Citrus
Find more places like Fairvalley Villa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus, CA
/
Fairvalley Villa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Fairvalley Villa

18645 E Arrow Hwy · (626) 263-4282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA 91702
Azusa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,909

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairvalley Villa.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
game room
Come home and kick off your shoes in one of our oversized two, three or four bedroom townhomes at Fairvalley Villa. Your friends will covet your large kitchen, inviting living area and expansive storage space. Outside of your home you'll find beautifully landscaped grounds, interactive playgrounds and an alluring barbeque area perfect for an impromptu gathering. Fairvalley Villa is central to downtown Covina and just a short distance from the I210 and I5 freeways. Everything you could want in an apartment home is waiting for you at Fairvalley Villa.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $500 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 1
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairvalley Villa have any available units?
Fairvalley Villa has a unit available for $1,909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Fairvalley Villa have?
Some of Fairvalley Villa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairvalley Villa currently offering any rent specials?
Fairvalley Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairvalley Villa pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairvalley Villa is pet friendly.
Does Fairvalley Villa offer parking?
Yes, Fairvalley Villa offers parking.
Does Fairvalley Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairvalley Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairvalley Villa have a pool?
No, Fairvalley Villa does not have a pool.
Does Fairvalley Villa have accessible units?
No, Fairvalley Villa does not have accessible units.
Does Fairvalley Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairvalley Villa has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairvalley Villa have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairvalley Villa has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Fairvalley Villa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus 1 BedroomsCitrus 2 Bedrooms
Citrus Apartments with PoolCitrus Dog Friendly Apartments
Citrus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CA
Diamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Birdcage HeightsSunrise Ranch
Sunrise Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity