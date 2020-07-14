Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly game room

Come home and kick off your shoes in one of our oversized two, three or four bedroom townhomes at Fairvalley Villa. Your friends will covet your large kitchen, inviting living area and expansive storage space. Outside of your home you'll find beautifully landscaped grounds, interactive playgrounds and an alluring barbeque area perfect for an impromptu gathering. Fairvalley Villa is central to downtown Covina and just a short distance from the I210 and I5 freeways. Everything you could want in an apartment home is waiting for you at Fairvalley Villa.