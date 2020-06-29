Best for Citrus college student. the location is close to citrus college, easy access to Hwy 210. the private entry gives you more privacy. the room size good for 2 people, like a couple. street parking is available
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18320 E Fondale St have any available units?
18320 E Fondale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus, CA.
Is 18320 E Fondale St currently offering any rent specials?
18320 E Fondale St is not currently offering any rent specials.