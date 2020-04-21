21360 E Tudor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

House for rent!!!!

Home located in a great residential area on a cul-de-sac in east Covina with Charter Oak Schools.

House features a large eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, spacious living room with new carpet, fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to a large backyard and huge patio.

Three bedrooms with new carpet and two full baths. The house also has 2 car attached garage with direct access into the kitchen. In addition, the house has central air condition and heat.