Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

21360 E Tudor Street

21360 Tudor Street · No Longer Available
Location

21360 Tudor Street, Charter Oak, CA 91724
Charter Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House for rent!!!!
Home located in a great residential area on a cul-de-sac in east Covina with Charter Oak Schools.
House features a large eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, spacious living room with new carpet, fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to a large backyard and huge patio.
Three bedrooms with new carpet and two full baths. The house also has 2 car attached garage with direct access into the kitchen. In addition, the house has central air condition and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21360 E Tudor Street have any available units?
21360 E Tudor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charter Oak, CA.
What amenities does 21360 E Tudor Street have?
Some of 21360 E Tudor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21360 E Tudor Street currently offering any rent specials?
21360 E Tudor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21360 E Tudor Street pet-friendly?
No, 21360 E Tudor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charter Oak.
Does 21360 E Tudor Street offer parking?
Yes, 21360 E Tudor Street offers parking.
Does 21360 E Tudor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21360 E Tudor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21360 E Tudor Street have a pool?
No, 21360 E Tudor Street does not have a pool.
Does 21360 E Tudor Street have accessible units?
No, 21360 E Tudor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21360 E Tudor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21360 E Tudor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21360 E Tudor Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21360 E Tudor Street has units with air conditioning.
