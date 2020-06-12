/
2 bedroom apartments
55 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Channel Islands Beach, CA
Silver Strand
916 Ocean Drive
916 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1041 sqft
Silverstrand | 2 bed + 1.5 bath home across the street from the beach! - Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Located inboard just across from the beach, this 2 bedroom + 1.
Silver Strand
141 Burbank Avenue
141 Burbank Avenue, Channel Islands Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
742 sqft
This charming beach house was recently remodeled in an Andalusian style. It has 2 BR, 1BA with single stall garage and drive parking for up to two additional cars. Home has wood flooring throughout. Has gas stove with built-in microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Channel Islands Beach
Hollywood
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
Oxnard Shores
2225 Martinique Lane
2225 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1113 sqft
2225 Martinique Lane Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo Oxnard, CA - Two bedroom, two bath condo in the Colony at Mandalay Beach gated community. Two car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer in condo.
Oxnard Shores
2135 Martinique Lane
2135 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1184 sqft
The Colony | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished condo The Colony Community offers heated pools, spas, 2 tennis courts and a full gym. Just a short stroll to the beach and Oxnard Beach Park.
Oxnard Shores
5060 Nautilus Street
5060 Nautilus Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1704 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Channel Islands Beach
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
827 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Port Hueneme
2567 Sextant Ave
2567 Sextant Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
856 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom in Marina Village - Perfect Penthouse with upgraded kitchen featuring newer granite counters and nice wooden cabinets with gas oven and range. Newer flooring in living room and dining room and both spacious bedrooms.
Port Hueneme
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
Carriage Square
734 Janetwood Apt 2
734 Janetwood Drive, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
875 sqft
Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Lower unit Apartment - Very nice and updated 2 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom single level lower unit in fourplex. Includes shared two car garage, shared coin up laundry room, storage area.
Windsor North River Ridge
2234 Bermuda Dunes PL,
2234 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautiful River Ridge golf course condo - Live in the beautiful lush River Ridge community. Tennis courts, pool and close to schools, shopping and many other amenities. Easy access to 101 freeway, (RLNE5672737)
Oxnard Dunes
4908 Dunes St.
4908 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Oxnard Dunes
4904 Dunes St.
4904 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Oxnard Dunes
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Oxnard Dunes
4900 Dunes Street
4900 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Port Hueneme
328 E. Surfside Dr.
328 East Surfside Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
933 sqft
Sunny-side Up in Surfside! FURNISHED month-to-month - Charming second level FURNISHED condo in Surfside I! You'll be thinking "home sweet home" once you step foot into this quaint 2 bedroom 1.
Port Hueneme
2596 Sextant Avenue
2596 Sextant Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
PENTHOUSE UNIT NO ONE BELOW YOU - This TWO BEDROOM unit has just been refurbished within the last year. Wood like plank flooring in the living room, dining room, kitchen and Bathroom. Newer blinds throughout and Newer gas range.
Hobson Park West
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.
Marina West
2211 Miramar Walk
2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
910 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft.
Port Hueneme
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.
Port Hueneme
2591 Yardarm Ave
2591 Yardarm Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
THIS NICE 2 bedroom condo close to shopping and parks and beaches ! Please call Farideh at 805-708-3617
