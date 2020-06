Amenities

This charming beach house was recently remodeled in an Andalusian style. It has 2 BR, 1BA with single stall garage and drive parking for up to two additional cars. Home has wood flooring throughout. Has gas stove with built-in microwave. Back yard is fully fenced and nicely landscaped. Bright interior colors with wrought iron fixtures and wooden front door. Lovingly maintained by person who has owned this home over 30 years. Available 12/15/19 NO PETS unfurnished.