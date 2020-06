Amenities

Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Home - Adorable little beach home inboard on Hollywood beach that offers a kitchen, family room, two bedrooms, and one bathroom on the first floor. The second floor offers a larger family room, kitchenette, master bedroom, and bathroom. This home also features a backyard to relax and BBQ, and a balcony to enjoy the fresh ocean air.



No Pets

Utilities not included.



Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.



One year lease.



(RLNE4641273)