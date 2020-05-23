All apartments in Cerritos
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
17917 Sybrandy Ave.
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

17917 Sybrandy Ave.

17917 Sybrandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17917 Sybrandy Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Cerritos - Beautiful 4 Bed Home - Tile & Wood Flooring - Pool - Central A/C - 2 Car Garage!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in the beautiful city of Cerritos. This house is approximately 1500 square feet with wood flooring, new two tone paint, kitchen & bathroom tile flooring, recessed lighting in the kitchen, stove, refrigerator, bathroom tile shower walls, ceiling fans, blinds, mirrored closet doors and a fireplace. The house also has laundry hookups, 2 car garage, pool and central a/c. The owner will pay for the gardener & pool service but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Hurry this is a great house in a great neighborhood! The house is conveniently located near the 605, 5, and 91 freeways with close proximity to the Cerritos Towne Center, Cerritos High School and several beautiful parks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17917 Sybrandy Ave. have any available units?
17917 Sybrandy Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 17917 Sybrandy Ave. have?
Some of 17917 Sybrandy Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17917 Sybrandy Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
17917 Sybrandy Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17917 Sybrandy Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 17917 Sybrandy Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17917 Sybrandy Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 17917 Sybrandy Ave. offers parking.
Does 17917 Sybrandy Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17917 Sybrandy Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17917 Sybrandy Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 17917 Sybrandy Ave. has a pool.
Does 17917 Sybrandy Ave. have accessible units?
No, 17917 Sybrandy Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 17917 Sybrandy Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17917 Sybrandy Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17917 Sybrandy Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17917 Sybrandy Ave. has units with air conditioning.
