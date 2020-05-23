17917 Sybrandy Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Cerritos - Beautiful 4 Bed Home - Tile & Wood Flooring - Pool - Central A/C - 2 Car Garage!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in the beautiful city of Cerritos. This house is approximately 1500 square feet with wood flooring, new two tone paint, kitchen & bathroom tile flooring, recessed lighting in the kitchen, stove, refrigerator, bathroom tile shower walls, ceiling fans, blinds, mirrored closet doors and a fireplace. The house also has laundry hookups, 2 car garage, pool and central a/c. The owner will pay for the gardener & pool service but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Hurry this is a great house in a great neighborhood! The house is conveniently located near the 605, 5, and 91 freeways with close proximity to the Cerritos Towne Center, Cerritos High School and several beautiful parks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4893163)