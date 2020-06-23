All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

17208 JEANETTE AVE

17208 Jeanette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17208 Jeanette Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cerritos - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Tile & Wood Flooring - 2 Car Garage!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this 4 bedroom 3 bath house located in the beautiful city of Cerritos. This house is approximately 1900 square feet with wood flooring throughout, a recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, a kitchen island, stainless steel stovetop, double oven, dishwasher, attached 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, tile bathroom flooring, mirrored closet doors, and laundry hookups. The owner will pay for the gardener, but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Hurry this is a great house in a great neighborhood! The house is conveniently located near the 605, 5, and 91 freeways with close proximity to several beautiful parks in the city of Cerritos and Whitney High School.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3392300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

