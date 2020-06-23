17208 JEANETTE AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cerritos - Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Tile & Wood Flooring - 2 Car Garage!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this 4 bedroom 3 bath house located in the beautiful city of Cerritos. This house is approximately 1900 square feet with wood flooring throughout, a recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, a kitchen island, stainless steel stovetop, double oven, dishwasher, attached 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, tile bathroom flooring, mirrored closet doors, and laundry hookups. The owner will pay for the gardener, but the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Hurry this is a great house in a great neighborhood! The house is conveniently located near the 605, 5, and 91 freeways with close proximity to several beautiful parks in the city of Cerritos and Whitney High School.



No Pets Allowed



