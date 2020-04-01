All apartments in Cerritos
12414 Rose St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:55 AM

12414 Rose St

12414 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

12414 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
One Story Three Bedroom House Rental in Cerritos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12414 Rose St have any available units?
12414 Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 12414 Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
12414 Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12414 Rose St pet-friendly?
No, 12414 Rose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12414 Rose St offer parking?
No, 12414 Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 12414 Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12414 Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12414 Rose St have a pool?
No, 12414 Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 12414 Rose St have accessible units?
No, 12414 Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 12414 Rose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12414 Rose St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12414 Rose St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12414 Rose St does not have units with air conditioning.
