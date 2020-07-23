Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Ceres, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2725 Don Pedro Road
2725 Don Pedro Road, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1182 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Ceres

Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
704 Sandy View Court
704 Sandy View Court, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1457 sqft
Located on a quiet court.. This home has been upgraded throughout. Custom paint, newer flooring, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, open to a dining area, wood burning fire place.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
609 Ramona Avenue
609 Ramona Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
609 Ramona Avenue Available 08/21/20 RAMONA AVENUE - 3/2, 2 Car Garage W/Auto Opener - MODESTO: "Owner requires a minimum of a FICA rating of 625 or above and income must be 3 times the rent" 3 bedroom, 2 bath, Single Story Home, 2 car garage

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coffee Plaza
1313 Floyd Ave. #175
1313 Floyd Avenue, Modesto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1313 Floyd Ave. #175 Available 08/17/20 Gated community, 1 bedroom, 1 bath - Modesto: Gated HOA community, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Central heat/air, Fireplace, Enclosed patio area, Community pool, Onsite laundry facility. Carport parking.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dry Creek Meadows
3720 Louisburg Avenue
3720 Louisburg Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
3720 Louisburg Ave., Modesto, Calif. - BONUS-size 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom not far from Johansen High; FRESH paint, refrigerator included. Central heat/air, dishwasher, laundry connections, large master with en-suite.

Last updated March 5 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
Results within 10 miles of Ceres
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
5 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1559 AVE S ARMACOST
1559 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1075 sqft
Luxury 2+2 apartment for rent. Whole complex exterior and unit interior freshly painted. Brand new double panned windows all around with new shades. New laminated wood floor in the living room with a fireplace. Bamboo hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1633 AVE S BENTLEY
1633 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1138 sqft
Two bedroom two bath one level condo located in the highly desirable Bentley Regency building, in prime neighborhood N. of Santa Monica Blvd. Westwood location.

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
828 AVE N SIERRA BONITA
828 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,500
5200 sqft
Elegantly designed newly constructed 5 bedroom home in the prestigious West Hollywood vicinity offers unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional amenities.

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Turlock
436 AVE S virgil
436 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1013 sqft
MODERN CONDOMINIUM! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath South facing unit gets abundant amounts of light and has a spacious balcony! The open floor plan comes equipped with beautiful new engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Caesarstone

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Turlock
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to El Royale Apartments, one of the most well-preserved and architecturally significant 1920's historic landmarks in Los Angeles! Amenities include a 24-hr concierge, courtyard, pet friendly areas, valet parking, state of the art building

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
812 AVE S Catalina
812 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3003 sqft
A spectacular beach living oasis awaits you and your family when you move into "The Villas at Redondo Beach".

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1146 Ave S Mullen
1146 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,850
1976 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully appointed and completely renovated single family in Hancock Park! This peaceful and serene property comes fully furnished and is available for short term lease. Natural light floods this spacious home.

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1424 Ave S Bentley
1424 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1200 sqft
WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light.

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
340 Ave N Cliffwood
340 West Avenue North, Turlock, CA
7 Bedrooms
$58,000
8950 sqft
An unparalleled, one-of-a-kind modern estate, this luxurious newly-built residence is the epitome of tranquillity.

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1067 sqft
Best deal in the area! Great location in Hollywood. Gorgeous, fully furnished (optional), 2BR, 2BA condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums.

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1517 AVE S BENTLEY
1517 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1509 sqft
ULTRA-LUXURIOUS ARCHITECTURAL SIDENCE - A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS BALCONY - GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL VIKING APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND ITALIAN CABINETS - HUGE MASTER SUITE/WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1723 AVE S DURANGO
1723 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
3800 sqft
Welcome to this stunning Modern home minutes from Rodeo Drive. This private and gated bright home features 5 bedrooms, 4.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1005 Academy Ave
1005 Academy Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1389 sqft
Charming Modesto home move in ready! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in a park like setting located near North Modesto, nestled in peaceful cul-de-sac . Spacious bedrooms. Grounds are gorgeous! Extra large space for RV parking.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Ceres, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ceres renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

