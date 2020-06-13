Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Manteca, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.
Results within 5 miles of Manteca
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2568 sqft
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.
Results within 10 miles of Manteca
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Pacific
3 Units Available
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4060 W Kenner Rd
4060 West Kenner Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
1/4 Acre Home in Tracy Must See to Love! - This home sits on a 1/4 acre and has plenty to offer. Spacious living room, plenty of counter space in kitchen and big spacious rooms. RV accessible! 1 dog allowed only under 25 lbs please no cats.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1690 N. Tracy Blvd. - 2
1690 Tracy Boulevard, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
921 sqft
This is a renovated and roomy downstairs 2-BR/2-Bath located in a beautiful complex - Very large unit with 970 square feet of space - Bedrooms have large closet with full length mirror doors and separate vanity area - Hardwood floors - Outdoor

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Manteca, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manteca renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

