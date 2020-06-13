Apartment List
/
CA
/
modesto
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:33 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 Seaglen Drive
2412 Seaglen Drive, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1092 sqft
SEA GLEN DRIVE - 3/2 WITH GARAGE - MODESTO: Built in 1986, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story, Duplex, 2 Car Garage With Auto Opener, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Living Room With Fireplace & Built-In Bookcase, Walk In Closet

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 Tully Rd #134
3700 Tully Road, Modesto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated condo in Timberlake Gated Community! - Updated single story condo located on second level. This unit includes fresh two tone paint, new carpet and flooring. Kitchen has an electric cook-top/oven, dishwasher and comes with a fridge.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1005 Academy Ave
1005 Academy Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1389 sqft
Charming Modesto home move in ready! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in a park like setting located near North Modesto, nestled in peaceful cul-de-sac . Spacious bedrooms. Grounds are gorgeous! Extra large space for RV parking.

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
Results within 5 miles of Modesto

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12000 W. Linwood Ave.
12000 West Linwood Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1776 sqft
- 3bd/2ba modular home, central AC/Heat, covered front porch, tile entry, living room has carpet, fireplace and ceiling fan, dining room has tile and ceiling fan, master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan, master bath has oval tub and a

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Patterson
1 Unit Available
375 I St
375 I Street, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1524 sqft
375 I St Available 08/01/20 Patterson: 3 bedroom in downtown with large porch - This charming house is in a fantastic location, close to HWY 33 and downtown Patterson.
Results within 10 miles of Modesto
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
$1,110
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1454 Grand Oak Way
1454 Grand Oak Way, Oakdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2549 sqft
1454 Grand Oak Way Available 06/17/20 - This two-story single-family home was built in 2004 and has approximately 2,549 square feet with a living room, family room, loft, formal dining area, carpet and tile floor throughout, blinds, tile counter

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Modesto, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Modesto renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Modesto 2 BedroomsModesto 3 BedroomsModesto Apartments with Balcony
Modesto Apartments with GarageModesto Apartments with ParkingModesto Apartments with Pool
Modesto Dog Friendly ApartmentsModesto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CADublin, CATracy, CA
Antioch, CATurlock, CAMerced, CAManteca, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARipon, CA
East Foothills, CALathrop, CAHollister, CAJackson, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University