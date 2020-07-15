Apartment List
/
CA
/
turlock
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:09 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
$1,110
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Turlock
436 AVE S virgil
436 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1013 sqft
MODERN CONDOMINIUM! This gorgeous 2bed/2bath South facing unit gets abundant amounts of light and has a spacious balcony! The open floor plan comes equipped with beautiful new engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and Caesarstone

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1424 Ave S Bentley
1424 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1200 sqft
WESTWOOD/WEST LA AREA: Affordable luxury living in a beautiful modern building. Close to UCLA, Century City, Beverly Hills and major freeways. This unit offers a bright and open floor plan with large windows and plenty of natural light.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1067 sqft
Best deal in the area! Great location in Hollywood. Gorgeous, fully furnished (optional), 2BR, 2BA condo with a large living area available in the very desirable "The Terraces on Highland" condominiums.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1517 AVE S BENTLEY
1517 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1509 sqft
ULTRA-LUXURIOUS ARCHITECTURAL SIDENCE - A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS BALCONY - GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL VIKING APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS AND ITALIAN CABINETS - HUGE MASTER SUITE/WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND

1 of 53

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1723 AVE S DURANGO
1723 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
3800 sqft
Welcome to this stunning Modern home minutes from Rodeo Drive. This private and gated bright home features 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1700 Provo Street
1700 Provo Street, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
1700 Provo Street Available 08/12/20 - *Do Not Disturb Occupants* This two-story single-family home is approximately 2300 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, kitchen w/ island, carpet and laminate flooring throughout, blinds,

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Turlock
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,850
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to El Royale Apartments, one of the most well-preserved and architecturally significant 1920's historic landmarks in Los Angeles! Amenities include a 24-hr concierge, courtyard, pet friendly areas, valet parking, state of the art building

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1559 AVE S ARMACOST
1559 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1075 sqft
Luxury 2+2 apartment for rent. Whole complex exterior and unit interior freshly painted. Brand new double panned windows all around with new shades. New laminated wood floor in the living room with a fireplace. Bamboo hardwood floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
340 Ave N Cliffwood
340 West Avenue North, Turlock, CA
7 Bedrooms
$58,000
8950 sqft
An unparalleled, one-of-a-kind modern estate, this luxurious newly-built residence is the epitome of tranquillity.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
812 AVE S Catalina
812 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3003 sqft
A spectacular beach living oasis awaits you and your family when you move into "The Villas at Redondo Beach".
Results within 1 mile of Turlock

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1146 Ave S Mullen
1146 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,850
1976 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully appointed and completely renovated single family in Hancock Park! This peaceful and serene property comes fully furnished and is available for short term lease. Natural light floods this spacious home.
Results within 5 miles of Turlock

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2725 Don Pedro Road
2725 Don Pedro Road, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1182 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 10 miles of Turlock

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dry Creek Meadows
3720 Louisburg Avenue
3720 Louisburg Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
3720 Louisburg Ave., Modesto, Calif. - BONUS-size 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom not far from Johansen High; FRESH paint, refrigerator included. Central heat/air, dishwasher, laundry connections, large master with en-suite.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside Heights
125 Calaveras Ave.
125 Calaveras Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1090 sqft
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
City Guide for Turlock, CA

Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.
You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Turlock, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Turlock renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Turlock 2 BedroomsTurlock 3 Bedrooms
Turlock Apartments with GaragesTurlock Apartments with Parking
Turlock Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAStockton, CATracy, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Ripon, CALathrop, CACeres, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CA
Modesto, CAHollister, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University