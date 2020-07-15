16 Apartments for rent in Turlock, CA with balconies

Known as the heart of California’s Central Valley and a bit more rural than some Golden State cities, Turlock is an agricultural hot spot and the home of a growing university campus.

Turlock’s appeal lies in its rustic nature and affordable cost of living, making it ideal location for those who want to save a buck or two while working in a nearby city. But people don’t just come here for the inexpensive rent; they come for the small community feel, the views of orchards and dairy farms on the local roads and that signature blend nature and culture.

You may think that a town known for its almond production and huge amount of churches would be mundane, overflowing with rural folk and set in its ways. Turlock begs to differ. Home to the California State University Stanislaus, with over 20 parks and a love of art, Turlock is a relaxed community with a hint of vibrancy. Students coalesce with families and retirees mingle with young professionals in this friendly valley town. This town is much more than meets the eye. Come get to know Turlock. See more