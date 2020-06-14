Apartment List
/
CA
/
ceres
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Ceres, CA with garage

Ceres apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 N. Central Ave
1701 Central Avenue, Ceres, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1701 N. Central Ave Available 04/20/20 Darling 1 bedroom home ready for you - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house in a triplex ready to be called yours.
Results within 5 miles of Ceres

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1121 Vallecito Way
1121 Vallecito Way, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1194 sqft
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1478 sqft
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2004 Walnut Haven Drive
2004 Walnut Haven Drive, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
2004 Walnut Haven Drive Available 08/21/20 Walnut Haven Drive ~ Near Merle and Roselle - Modesto: Built in 1984, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story Home, 2 Car Garage With Opener, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator (not Warranty), Dishwasher, Garbage

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1557 Lynn Avenue
1557 Lynn Avenue, West Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1545 Sunrise Ave
1545 Sunrise Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with 1 Car Garage - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans, binds, Laminate and hard wood floors, Gas Stove. Updated Bathroom with Shower surround, Cabinet, Sink, Mirror and light.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
Results within 10 miles of Ceres

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5308 Spaulding Ct.
5308 Spaulding Court, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Located in a very Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desired Crossroads Subdivision in Riverbank - Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2644 sqft
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
224 Vermont Avenue
224 Vermont Avenue, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,869
1828 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
1232 E. Canal Dr
1232 East Canal Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Turlock! - Updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Turlock! Walking distance to downtown and you can watch the Christmas Parade from the front yard! Also walking distance to Turlock High School and Julien

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highway Village
1 Unit Available
2724 McAdoo Ave
2724 Mcadoo Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1825 AVE S WESTGATE
1825 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1092 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1825 AVE S WESTGATE in Stanislaus County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 450 AVE N ROSSMORE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
835 AVE N SYCAMORE
835 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 835 AVE N SYCAMORE in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wright
1 Unit Available
1051 9th Street
1051 9th Street, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1096 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom with large backyard - Single story home with 1,096 square feet with a living room, casual dining area, washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, ceiling fans, 2-car garage, and large backyard. 2 miles from highway 99.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
926 AVE S HOLT
926 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 926 AVE S HOLT in Stanislaus County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ceres, CA

Ceres apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Ceres 2 BedroomsCeres 3 Bedrooms
Ceres Apartments with Garage
Ceres Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CALivermore, CAStockton, CATracy, CATurlock, CAMerced, CAManteca, CA
Brentwood, CAMorgan Hill, CARipon, CALathrop, CAMountain House, CAOakley, CA
Patterson, CAModesto, CAJackson, CASonora, CALodi, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausMerced College
University of the PacificSan Jose City College
San Jose State University