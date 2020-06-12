/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ceres, CA
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687
Results within 5 miles of Ceres
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2412 Seaglen Drive
2412 Seaglen Drive, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1092 sqft
SEA GLEN DRIVE - 3/2 WITH GARAGE - MODESTO: Built in 1986, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Single Story, Duplex, 2 Car Garage With Auto Opener, Electric Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Living Room With Fireplace & Built-In Bookcase, Walk In Closet
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sylvan Meadows East
1 Unit Available
3605 Forest Glenn Drive
3605 Forest Glenn Dr, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1300 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath in Modesto - Cozy 3 bed 2 bath duplex. Washer/Dryer hook up. Tenant responsible for $60.00 water, sewer, garbage fee. Call 209-668-6700 for more information. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5697405)
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
715 Sunset Avenue
715 Sunset Ave, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1120 sqft
This Cozy Home 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport has been freshly painted, new tile in the bedrooms. Central heat and air, fenced secured yard,included New washer/dryer/fridge located close to schools, golf courses, and Hwy 99...
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Keyes
1 Unit Available
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
Results within 10 miles of Ceres
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2333 Nancy Lane
2333 Nancy Lane, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
224 Vermont Avenue
224 Vermont Avenue, Turlock, CA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turlock
1 Unit Available
1232 E. Canal Dr
1232 East Canal Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
3 bedroom bungalow in the heart of Turlock! - Updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of Turlock! Walking distance to downtown and you can watch the Christmas Parade from the front yard! Also walking distance to Turlock High School and Julien
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2806 Turpin Ave
2806 Turpin Avenue, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Charmig 3 Bedroom Home Ready Now - Cute 3 bedroom home in Riverbank Must see to love! Home includes washer, dryer. and refrigerator for your use. Small pet welcomed must provide renters insurance and pet deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 Joynichole Dr
2111 Joynichole Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1259 sqft
Beautiful home in Turlock - This home has plenty of room for the whole family. Tile flooring, new carpet. Three bedrooms and 2 bath with plenty of space. There is an additional charge for maintaining landscaping. Please ask about this when calling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12000 W. Linwood Ave.
12000 West Linwood Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1776 sqft
- 3bd/2ba modular home, central AC/Heat, covered front porch, tile entry, living room has carpet, fireplace and ceiling fan, dining room has tile and ceiling fan, master bedroom has a walk in closet and ceiling fan, master bath has oval tub and a
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1711 AVE S NEW HAMPSHIRE
1711 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
$3,000
1500 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1541 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1541 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1550 sqft
Modern New construction Building. Private elevator to each individual unit. (great for groceries, shopping) Open floorplan. Washer & Dryer in unit. 1550 Sq Feet Hardwood Flooring. Stainless steel new appliances. Lots of windows and closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1825 AVE S WESTGATE
1825 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1092 sqft
$4,495
1092 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Turlock
1 Unit Available
450 AVE N ROSSMORE
450 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1680 sqft
$5,950
1680 sqft
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
800 AVE N HARPER
800 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,950
3400 sqft
$13,950
3400 sqft