13 Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
$3,381
$4,331
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
$2,175
$2,780
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

220 Berkshire Dr
220 Berkshire Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
$3,000
220 Berkshire Dr Modern Morgan Hill Duet home - This home has a modern interior and great Morgan Hill location. This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home with 1198 square feet.

725 Barrett Ave
725 Barrett Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
$3,400
Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
$2,625
1660 Edmundson Ave #A Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
$2,295
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
$2,255
$3,515
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.

7376 Long Valley Terrace
7376 Long Valley Ter, San Jose, CA
$3,995
Coming available is a spectacular 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in the Basking Ridge Neighborhood. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, great school, major highway access and public transportation.

Los Paseos
163 Sunwood Meadows Place
163 Sunwood Meadows Place, San Jose, CA
$2,500
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Silver Creek
5869 CAPILANO DRIVE
5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose, CA
$6,150
Silver Creek Beauty - SAN JOSE Type: Single Family Home Address: 5869 Capilano Drive, San Jose CA 95138 Location: x street: Trowbridge Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 story, 3 car attached garage Sq. feet: 3,293 approx.

1063 Esparanza Way
1063 Esparanza Way, San Jose, CA
$2,795
1063 Esparanza Way Available 06/15/20 WELL APPOINTED BASKING RIDGE TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME - Consider the very long list of amenities that comes with this updated and upgraded two bedroom, two and a half bath town home.

Chantillery
210 Fairway Glen Lane
210 Fairway Glen Lane, San Jose, CA
$2,700
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

7022 Avenida Rotella
7022 Avenida Rotella, San Jose, CA
$3,600
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home (1425 sq ft.) with fenced in yard and lovely front porch! This home is located in the desirable Los Paseos neighborhood.
City Guide for Morgan Hill, CA

Known more commonly as the gateway to Silicon Valley, Morgan Hill is a must-see for anyone traveling to the valley from LA. Seriously, it's a long drive.

Wanna have a slice of the Mediterranean life without leaving the country? Morgan Hill, CA has the climate to make you think youre living in one of those Mediterranean countries, all thanks to its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. This 12.9 square mile city is home to approximately 38,000 people. Located south of San Jose and a mere 15 miles away from the Pacific coast, Morgan Hill is bounded by Diablo Range on the east and the Santa Cruz Mountains on the west. So if you fancy the idea of mild tropical weather minus the threat of tornadoes and windstorms, let’s find you a place here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Morgan Hill, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Morgan Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

