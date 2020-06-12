/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ceres, CA
1 of 6
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2921 sixth st C
2921 6th Street, Ceres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath with Laundry hookups - Property Id: 92313 Please read this Ad in its entirety. Qualifications: Fill out the Questionnaire.
Results within 5 miles of Ceres
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1545 Sunrise Ave
1545 Sunrise Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with 1 Car Garage - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans, binds, Laminate and hard wood floors, Gas Stove. Updated Bathroom with Shower surround, Cabinet, Sink, Mirror and light.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1610 Randazzo Ave
1610 Randazzo Ave, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - Spacious bedroom 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Modesto ready to be called home. This unit was just completely repainted. New paint and wood flooring make this property ideal for enjoyment.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1557 Lynn Avenue
1557 Lynn Avenue, West Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
906 Byron Lane
906 Byron Lane, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
887 sqft
This is an downstairs unit. Freshly painted, clean flooring, spacious living area, central heat & air, new blinds. On site laundry, No pets. Renter's Insurance is required. Owner pays Water/Sewer/Garbage.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2102 College Ave
2102 College Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1300 sqft
2102 College Ave. 2bedroom/2bath home - $1075 Monthly rent/ $1175. Security Deposit. 2102 College is part a Duplex. Cozy home in North Modesto. Available June 1, 2020. Currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Stove & Fridge included.
Results within 10 miles of Ceres
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highway Village
1 Unit Available
2724 McAdoo Ave
2724 Mcadoo Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1529 AVE S CARMELINA
1529 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1529 AVE S CARMELINA in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1235 AVE S BRONSON
1235 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1235 AVE S BRONSON in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1517 AVE S BENTLEY
1517 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1517 AVE S BENTLEY in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
817 AVE N CROFT
817 West Avenue South, Stanislaus County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 817 AVE N CROFT in Stanislaus County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1940 AVE N HIGHLAND
1940 West Avenue South, Turlock, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1067 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1940 AVE N HIGHLAND in Turlock. View photos, descriptions and more!